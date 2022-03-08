Congress protests against Speaker’s ‘bias’

Alleging that the Assembly Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has insulted the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka in the Assembly, Congress workers across the State protested wearing black ribbons at Ambedkar statues.

The Hyderabad Congress held a protest at the Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund under the leadership of TPCC working president, Anjan Kumar Yadav. Several leaders including Youth Congress national general secretary, Anil Kumar Yadav, Feroz Khan and Rohin Reddy were among present.

At Kollapur the protest was led by TPCC senior vice president, Mallu Ravi and Block Congress president, Ramu Yadav. Senior leaders Tagili Krishnaiah, Rasool, Jangaiah Chary and Fareed were among the present. The Congress leaders alleged that the Speaker’s attitude was biased and he was not protecting the rights of the MLAs.