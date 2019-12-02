Congress protests against bus fare hike

The Congress on Monday protested TRS government’s decision increasing RTC bus ticket rates .

As part of the State leadership’s call to hold demonstrations against RTC fare hike, the Congress leaders took out a rallyacross the erstwhile Warangal district.

At Jangaon, former TPCC president and minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah and his followers held a protest and later submitted a memorandum to district Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy demanding that the State government roll back increased RTC fares. In Warangal Urban District, DCC president N Rajender Reddy met the district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and submitted a memorandum.

“The State government’s decision to hike the bus ticket tariff by 20 paise per km directly affects the middle classes, lower middle classes and weaker sections of society,” the leaders said. Instead of paying its dues to the RTC to the tune of ₹ 500 crore per annum, the government shifted the burden on to the common man, they said. The leaders said that the government is trying to escape from its responsibility by dropping the burden on the middle class, lower middle classes and weaker sections. Demanding that the TRS government withdraw the tariff hike, the leaders also sought improved transportation facilities.

In another memorandum to the Collector, the leaders demanded that the government ensure stringent punishment to the criminals who raped and murdered veterinarian doctor in Hyderabad and a teenage girl in Hanamkonda recently, as early as possible. They also demanded that the government ensure measures for the safety of women in the State.

Greater Congress president Katla Srinivas Rao, TPCC general secretary Namindla Srinivas, PCC members B Srinivas Rao, E V Srinivas Rao, OBC Department Coordinator Modem Sridhar Goud, Pingili Venkatram Narsimha Reddy, Md Ayoob, S Dhanraj, Md Samad, A Kalyan and K Ganesh were among others present.