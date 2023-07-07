Congress protests across Telangana as Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in defamation case

July 07, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

Congress workers took to the streets and burned the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding him responsible and accusing him of foisting false cases against Rahul Gandhi after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay the conviction in the ‘Modi Surname’ defamation case.

Led by former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy, Congress workers blocked the road in Vemulawada in the erstwhile Karimnagar district and protested against the verdict. Mr. Prabhakar said that people were believing that courts in Gujarat are turning into BJP party offices and Mr. Modi was destroying all the institutions in the country.

Mr. Shivsena Reddy said the entire nation was behind Mr. Rahul Gandhi and the party cadre would be behind him in the fight for justice. Sircilla District Congress president Adi Srinivas said that the BJP was perturbed by the response to Mr. Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and the developments in the old case after the yatra’s success indicates who were behind this.

The Secunderabad District Congress Committee president Anil Kumar Yadav and other party workers burned the effigy of Mr. Modi at Ambedkar Statue to express their disapproval of the “BJP’s repeated targeting of Mr. Rahul Gandhi for political reasons.” He said that Rahul Gandhi was striving to unite India and speak out against injustice.

“To hinder these efforts BJP is causing difficulties by filing complaints through their party workers. They are plotting to politically destroy the leaders by abusing their power and promoting a politics of hatred,” he said.

Later, they were arrested and taken to Begum Bazar police station.

Khairatabad DCC president Rohin Reddy and Fisheries Congress Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar and others burnt the effigy of Prime Minister at Gandhi Bhavan. Protests were held across the State.

