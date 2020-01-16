Congress promises no municipal tax for small homes

No municipal tax for home with a building area of less than 500 sft, new Building Regularization Scheme (BRS) and free tap connection and supply of quality water for all white ration card holders are some of the promises Congress has made if the party is voted to power in the municipalities and corporations.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan unveiled the party’s manifesto for municipal elections, which he described as Vision Document for the comprehensive development of urban local bodies.

Addressing Congress party leaders and workers in a live interaction programme on social media platform Facebook on Thursday, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS has no right to seek votes as the State government has failed to provide drinking water in municipal areas through Mission Bhagiratha.

He reminded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, in December 2014, had announced in Assembly that TRS would not seek votes if his government failed to provide drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha scheme. The scheme is a failure as people in many municipalities and municipal corporations did not get the promised safe drinking water through taps.

The TPCC chief said there was no development or even improvement of civic infrastructure in any of the urban local bodies in the last six years. He said the existing infrastructure was development during the previous Congress regimes.

Mr. Reddy said KCR had forgotten all the electoral promises made in 2014 and again in 2018 elections and appealed to the people to teach TRS a “fitting lesson” in municipal elections.

Even after completing one year in the second term, TRS government did not waive off crop loans up to ₹ 1 lakh and it had forgotten the promises of unemployment allowance of ₹ 3,016 per month, double bedroom for weaker sections, 12% reservation for Muslims and STs.

He said people must vote for the Congress party in the municipal elections if they want to bring pressure on the government to fulfil electoral promises.

He appealed to the minorities not to trust KCR as TRS has a secret alliance with the BJP and that was why KCR was reluctant to come out in open to oppose CAA, NRC and NPR. He reiterated the demand that a special session of Telangana Legislative Assembly be convened to pass a resolution rejecting CAA and NRC in Telangana.