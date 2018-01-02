Congress promises ₹3,000 to the jobless

Telangana Congress committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said here on Monday that the party will pay unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 a month and ensure minimum support price of ₹2,000 a quintal for paddy and ₹10,000 a quintal for chillies if it comes to power in State.

Mr. Reddy expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious with a majority, not only in the home constituency, Huzurnagar, but across the State in the 2019 elections.

In a rewind of the past year and setting off a new journey for 2018, Mr. Reddy and his MLA wife from Kodad constituency, N. Padmavathi Reddy, celebrated a family-get-together on the New Year day here. Mixed with sentiment and promises, the gathering saw Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy announce a few poll promises for farmers and the jobless.

Heaping blame on the TRS and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “cheating” all sections of people, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that four of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members are holding top positions in the administration of the State.

Every unit of power generated, now surplus, was from projects initiated and run by the Congress government, but not from those set up by the TRS, he said.

With skit performances depicting the Telangana movement, artistes dressed up as Sonia Gandhi and other leaders, and troupes supported by folk singer Yepuri Somanna, the meeting was not just political, but cultural too.