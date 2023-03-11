Congress pressure forced inquiry into Delhi Liquor Policy: Pawan Khera

March 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the investigation into the Delhi Liquor Policy and subsequent questioning of BRS MLC K. Kavitha was due to the pressure from the Congress party that had first complained against the new liquor policy.

At a press conference here, he ridiculed the argument that Congress was silent on Kavitha’s role and said it was the Congress that brought the entire case into limelight with its constant complaints. He wondered whether there was no other woman in the BRS or in Telangana the way the BRS was trying to portray Ms. Kavitha as a victim. The city is filled with posters of Kavitha and it looks like she has suddenly remembered women’s empowerment after sailing with the BJP during the two terms of the government.

Mr. Khera also wondered from where did the BRS party and its leaders amass such wealth and the kind of money being spent by the BRS to establish itself at the national-level is worthy of questioning by the people. “Hasn’t the TRS looted the State of Telangana and now using the same for promoting its new form BRS,” he asked. “It is time to give VRS to BRS,” he said.

AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre said the BRS has looted Telangana resources to the hilt and is getting ready to spend that ill-gotten money in the next elections. However, Congress would form the government next in Telangana irrespective of what BRS does as people have realised its misdeeds.

Mr. Thakre said Congress was the only party that would fight the BRS and BJP tooth and nail. However, the BRS was trying to create an image that it was fighting the BJP. But the fact is that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is making every effort to ensure that Prime Minister Modi’s image is improved among the people. Both the BJP and BRS are together and their clandestine operations are understood by the people.