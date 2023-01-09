ADVERTISEMENT

Congress’ poll strategist questioned by Cyberpolice; Mallu Ravi summoned 

January 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad city police’s cyber-crime wing, which is investigating into the alleged derogatory remarks made by Congress party’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, questioned him on Monday.

The police during its raids on his office in November, seized several materials, took custody of three of his staff, and based on preliminary investigation, named Mr. Kanugolu as an accused.

Although he had approached the Telangana High Court for an intervention, he was in turn directed to comply with the police procedure as per notice served to him under Cr. PC Sec 41 (A).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kanugolu, as learnt on Monday, was for postponing his session with the police citing personal reasons. However, the police insisted on his appearance for related questioning in the case. The questioning and the recording of statement by the police continued for about two hours.

Mr. Kanugolu left the office and did not speak to media persons on the developments. Officials said he would be required to appear again, as and when required, during the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, during the day, the cybercrime police also served a notice to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president Mallu Ravi under Cr. PC Sec 41 (A), for questioning in the same case.

He was asked to appear before the investigating team at 10.30 a.m. on January 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US