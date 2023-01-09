Congress’ poll strategist questioned by Cyberpolice; Mallu Ravi summoned 

January 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad city police’s cyber-crime wing, which is investigating into the alleged derogatory remarks made by Congress party’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, questioned him on Monday.

The police during its raids on his office in November, seized several materials, took custody of three of his staff, and based on preliminary investigation, named Mr. Kanugolu as an accused.

Although he had approached the Telangana High Court for an intervention, he was in turn directed to comply with the police procedure as per notice served to him under Cr. PC Sec 41 (A).

Mr. Kanugolu, as learnt on Monday, was for postponing his session with the police citing personal reasons. However, the police insisted on his appearance for related questioning in the case. The questioning and the recording of statement by the police continued for about two hours.

Mr. Kanugolu left the office and did not speak to media persons on the developments. Officials said he would be required to appear again, as and when required, during the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, during the day, the cybercrime police also served a notice to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president Mallu Ravi under Cr. PC Sec 41 (A), for questioning in the same case.

He was asked to appear before the investigating team at 10.30 a.m. on January 12.