Congress polarised voters in Karnataka but Telangana is different, says Bandi Sanjay

May 13, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay dismissed the claims of the Congress that the BJP would face the same fate in Telangana as Karnataka and said the by-poll results and GHMC election results in Telangana prove who would be throwing out the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government.

In response to the Karnataka results where the BJP was beaten comprehensively, he said despite losing seats the BJP’s vote share remained intact. He said the Congress’ gain was from the Janata Dal (S) that lost 7% votes from the last elections. The BJP had retained its 36% votes and it was an indication of the BJP’s strong presence.

Mr. Sanjay, who spoke to the media in Karimnagar, alleged that one section of the people voted for Congress completely indicating that Muslims voted for the party due to appeasement politics. He claimed that JD (S) Karnataka president Ibrahim had openly asked the Muslims to vote for Congress or else the BJP would come back to power. Even the AIMIM and NDPI discreetly supported the Congress.

However, the situation in Telangana was totally different, he said, and exuded confidence that the BJP will win in Telangana. The people of Telangana were fed up with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and they want to see the BJP government. The BRS had ruined Telangana and its economy and the government was not even in a position to pay the salaries of employees.

He said the BJP had emerged strong since the 2018 elections and the vote percentage increased considerably. The party won four seats in the Lok Sabha elections apart from by-polls in Huzurabad and Dubbaka. In Munugode vote share has increased hugely. The Congress had lost deposit in Huzurabad, Munugode and Dubbak bypolls and lost horribly in the GHMC elections. They would face a similar fate in the next elections, he argued.

Mr. Sanjay also alleged that BRS, Congress, AIMIM, and Communists would work together in Telangana. Their leaders in New Delhi were already together and their hearts had come together in Karnataka.