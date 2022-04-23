Congress plans to corner govt. by inviting Rahul Gandhi to OU 

Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana on May 6, 7

Telangana Congress seems to be preparing to take its fight against the government straight into Osmania University, the epicentre of the separate State movement, by planning Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the historic Arts College on May 7.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that a section of students, former students and teachers, have approached the Congress to invite Mr. Gandhi to the university for an interaction with students as a Parliament member. As per their request, the Vice- Chancellor will be approached for permission for an interaction.

But, the party wants to ensure that it will not be a political event for the University to reject the permission but only an interactive session with students on their invitation.

He said that Mr. Gandhi will be requested during his visit to Telangana on May 6 and 7 to honour the students’ invitation and get a first-hand knowledge of their role during the Telangana agitation and also educational and unemployment issues so that he can raise them in Parliament.

Mr. Reddy said that the varsity had produced stalwarts like the late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and S. Jaipal Reddy and Mr. Gandhi would perhaps be interested to visit the place that gave so much to Telangana and to the nation. The issue was also discussed at the senior leaders’ meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, where it was decided to entrust the responsibility of coordination to Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy.

Sources said that the varsity is likely to reject the permission but it would be interesting to see on what grounds they would refuse permission.

It is a well-known fact that the government wouldn’t be too enthusiastic to allow the visit, as it would turn out to be a politically-embarrassing situation for it.

OU students have been quite hostile to the government due to various reasons, including non-issuance of job notifications on expected levels over the last few years.

Meanwhile, OU Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder told The Hindu that the varsity has banned all political events and rallies, particularly at Arts College. However, there is no objection to organising interactions at places like Tagore Auditorium after taking due permission.

Congress leaders argue that Mr. Gandhi would be visiting as a Parliament member and also as a leader who played a key role in the party by taking the brave decision on a separate Telangana and introducing the Bill in Parliament despite several odds.