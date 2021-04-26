Congress plans steps to support COVID victims

HYDERABAD

26 April 2021 22:55 IST

To establish control room in Hyderabad, districts to give help, information

The Congress party has decided to set up control rooms in Gandhi Bhavan and in all districts to support COVID-19 victims by providing basic needs to check the virus spread and also share information on hospitals, plasma donors and other aspects.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, who chaired the core committee meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee held virtually on Monday, said that the situation in the country as also in Telangana was critical and alleged that the Central and State governments had completely failed to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the people were in a state of panic.

Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Srinivas Krishnan, Madhu Yashki, Ch. Vamsi Chand Reddy, S.A. Sampath Kumar, former PCC presidents Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V. Hanumanth Rao, former LP leader Mohd. Ali Shabbir Ali and others participated.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Tagore asked the party leaders in the State to stand by the coronavirus victims and reassure them to fight the virus with confidence by following norms and taking medicines. The control room at Gandhi Bhavan would function with phone number 040-24601254 to provide assistance. He told the Youth Congress and student union leaders along with the Congress party to work hard to provide free masks, medicines and sanitizers to the victims and people.

The party could also share information about plasma donors, availability of oxygen, hospitals on the social media and other platforms. Mr. Vikramarka said at the meeting that the government had even failed to ensure required medical oxygen supply to hospitals.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to Minister for Health E. Rajender chairman of the TPCC COVID-19 task force Marri Shashidhar Reddy to complete the construction of 50-bed hospital at CHC Ameerpet pending since 2014.