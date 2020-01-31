Congress plans for PACS polls

Telangana Congress leaders met at the residence of TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to review the municipal polls and also the forthcoming elections to the cooperative societies.

Mr. Reddy said he invited the available senior leaders to review the municipal polls and the party’s performance. He said the leaders expressed their views on how the TRS ‘manipulated’ the election process. They felt that the whole election system was completely distorted by the ruling party.

The meeting also discussed various government orders on the cooperative society elections and under what conditions the government plans to hold the elections. There is a fear that they might bring in ex-officio members in the cooperative societies elections as well, Mr. Reddy said.

Later, the meeting decided to take to the people the unfulfilled promises of the Chief Minister like waiver of farm loans, truncated Rythu Bandhu scheme and no bonus announced for any crop in Telangana.