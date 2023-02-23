HamberMenu
Congress petitions SHRC against KTR and Mayor

February 23, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders led by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud representing to the SHRC seeking action against the government on the issue of stray dog menace in the city.

Congress leaders have taken strong objection to the government’s response to the stray dog incident and questioned GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s response as inhuman while demanding her resignation.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, former Minister Pushpaleela and other leaders -- Feroz Khan, Kota Neelima, Kalva Sujata and Mettu Sai Kumar submitted a representation at the State Human Rights Commission seeking action against the GHMC Mayor and the Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao claiming that their response to the incident of a boy killed by the stray dogs was inhuman.

Mr. Mahesh Goud said Mr. Rao is trying to hide his inefficiency by blaming the dogs while the Mayor is blaming the food-feeders. He said Mr. Rao should take responsibility for the incident and announce ex-gratia to the family of the boy who was killed. He said it is shameful that the Mayor is linking such a serious incident to the hunger of the dogs. This only shows how the BRS government has lost control over the administration and is least bothered about people’s lives.

The Congress team sought the SHRC to direct the government to protect human rights of people as the government is more interested in animal rights.

Meanwhile, another team of the Congress led by Khairatabad District Congress Committee president Rohin Reddy and GHMC Congress floor leader Darpalli Rajshekhar Reddy submitted a memorandum seeking action against the officials responsible for the growing dog menace in the city. They said the government neither has a plan nor any intention to curb the menace.

