Congress petitions Civil Supplies Commissioner

‘Make adequate arrangements for paddy procurement’

A delegation of the Congress represented the Civil Supplies Commissioner requesting him to make adequate preaparations for paddy procurement in the rabi season.

The team consisting of senior leaders including former MPs, Madhu Yashki Goud, Suresh Shetkar, TPCC working presidents M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and Mahesh Kumar Goud, former Minister Prasad Kumar, Kisan Congress leaders M. Kodanda Reddy and Anvesh Reddy urged the Commissioner to assess the resource availability including gunny bags, weighing machines and human resources, and prepare a robust procurement programme for paddy and other crops.

The representation said that paddy had been grown in several lakh acres, for many reasons. “Since Telangana requires paddy for its own consumption, we expect this crop to cater to such needs. With last kharif season procurement done, we assume most of it was transported to FCI in the form of rice. As such godown and storage capacity should have become available for rabi paddy harvests. Farmers have also planted other crops including pulses and other essentials such as turmeric,” the representation said.

The leaders said that the procurement is necessitated by the changing global conditions, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which are likely to impact commodity trade. The government will be able to help farmers in getting better market prices through a public procurement programme alone, the Congress leaders said.