Congress party wants to treat Hindus as second-class citizens: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, accused the Congress Party of “wanting to treat Hindus as second-class citizens in their own country with a particular dislike for the Hindu religion and its festivals”.

“They (Congress Party) did not want the Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya. They say building the temple and celebrating Ram Navami is against the ‘Idea of India’. Those looking from foreigners’ eyes do not know it as it is justice to all and appeasement to none. I am proud of going to temples. But, it is made as if going to temples is against the nation. Do you like to go to Ayodhya for ‘darshan’ or not,” he asked.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress party and its ‘Shehzade’ (Prince) at a public meeting in Narayanpet/Mahabubnagar, he said the party is dividing the nation in the name of religion and despite being aware that religious quotas are against the Constitution and the will of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, it is not talking about scrapping it because it is their “real agenda”.

The Congress party is not concerned about the Hindus or the nation though religious quota will only encourage fake religious conversions. Psychologically, it is against Hindus, had opposed BC quotas and now want to give away SC/ST/BC quota to Muslims. This was evident during the GHMC polls when the reserved BC seats were handed over to Muslims, he claimed.

“This game started in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and now the party wants to spread it across the country. Will you allow Congress to loot or snatch quotas? It is lending full support to the Muslim quota but is not ready to listen to Madigas for SC categorisation since it is not their vote bank. Modi is the only shield against the Congress Party’s ‘anti-development’ and ‘anti-nation’ agenda,” maintained the PM.

The ‘Shehzade’ came out with the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ slogan but he’s out to poison society in conjunction with the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang. His advisor sitting in America had also called South Indians and Telangana people ‘Africans’ since “he does not like the colour of your sweat and skin”, he said.

Beginning his speech with “Palamuru Sodhara/Sodharimani laku hrudaya purvaka namaskarams” – My heartfelt greetings to my brothers and sisters of Palamuru, he said the region has been blessed with Krishna-Tungabhadra rivers yet farmers are denied irrigation and people are forced to migrate for livelihood. It was neglected first by the former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and now Congress government under Revanth Reddy though the Centre had given lakhs and crores of rupees to the State.

“Where did all the money go? First, the BRS filled its pockets and now the Congress is looting the State becoming a photocopy after coming to power and making all kinds of promises. A fake video factory is functioning and indulging in collecting RR,” charged Mr. Modi.

“I have not mentioned any name about ‘RR’ tax but the Chief Minister has been taking objection indicating who is behind it. He has also been using intemperate language against our candidate D. K. Aruna. Show him his place by casting your vote for me through Ms. Aruna. There is also a Razakar Tax in Old City of Hyderabad where there are no basic civic amenities,” he said.

Stating that the Parliament elections are for the future of the country, he stressed that “Modi guarantee means development, national security, enhancing the image of the country, three crore houses for the poor, free health for elderly and so on” whereas Congress and its allies only “cheat and lie” to the electorate.

Later in Hyderabad, he also claimed that the mood of Telangana is — “Congress Nakko, BRS Nakko, BRS Nakko... BJP koich vote denge.” Stating that the country cannot progress with corruption and scams, he said the resounding vote for NDA/BJP helped solve several pending issues.

“Congress’s track record is loot and appeasement with dynasty first and soft attitude towards terrorism. First time voters may not be aware of the serial bomb blasts in Dilsukhnagar. We used to hear these kinds of news from all over the country — blasts in hotels, restaurants, buses, etc. But there is no such news anymore because you have supported a strong government under Modi,” he said.

A vote to Congress, which anyway is “not returning to power”, means weakening the country and being under constant terror threats. “It is an anti-middle class party and there is nothing for them in their manifesto but wants to do X-ray on their earnings to distribute to the vote bank,” he said and spoke about the various projects sanctioned by the Centre like fertiliser plant, railways, highways, etc. Senior leaders like party president G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and contesting candidates were present.

