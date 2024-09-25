Congress’ only guarantee is to loot public money: Laxman

Rajya Sabha member and BJP national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman accused the Congress of coming out with “seven guarantees” for the Haryana Assembly elections to cheat people, even after failing to implement the promised “six guarantees” in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to the media on Wednesday after paying respects to party founder Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, he cautioned people about the Congress guarantees as these “false promises are only made to come to power at any cost and make money. The party’s only guarantee is looting public wealth.”

Mr. Laxman ridiculed Karnataka Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah of clinging to power despite the High Court directing a corruption probe instead of resigning. In Telangana too, some people in positions of power are resorting to large-scale corruption, he alleged.

While the Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre was mired in many scams, its governments in the above mentioned states have been facing the same kind of charges. In fact, the Telangana Government here has lost people’s confidence within months of coming to power, he said.

The BJP leader recalled the life and sacrifice of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya for the welfare of the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been following the same path and ideology for the downtrodden to get the benefits irrespective of caste, creed or colour through digital transactions.

Funds to panchayats

In a separate press conference on Wednesday, former minister and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has demanded the government to immediately release funds that are due to gram panchayats and declared the party’s full support to the agitation being planned by sarpanchs.

“The gram panchayats’ plight is like being pushed out of the frying pan into the fire, after the Congress came to power as the years of neglect by the previous BRS regime still continue and they are deprived of funds. Sarpanchs have been pleading, running from pillar to post and even resorting to extreme acts but the government has never responded,” he said.

“Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took the BRS Government to task for neglecting panchayats’ needs when he was in the Opposition, but has turned out to be no different and like any other promise made before the elections, this too has been ignored, he added.

