Congress office set afire in the poll-bound Munugode constituency

Campaign material of the Congress party burnt down by miscreants at Chandur in Munugode constituency that is going for a by-poll on November 3. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

As the political heat gains in the Munugode by-poll, unknown miscreants set afire the Congress party office in Chandur Mandal of the Munugode constituency early on Monday damaging the campaign material and also office.

The Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy held an impressive show at Chandur a few days ago in support of the party candidate Palvai Sravanthi and he is scheduled to campaign on Tuesday as well. Police reached the place and are investigating.

Expressing his anger over the incident, Mr. Revanth Reddy demanded the police to arrest those responsible within 24 hours or else he would personally sit on dharna at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office demanding justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy said both the BJP and TRS were unable to digest the response the party was receiving in the constituency and were trying to demoralise the Congress cadre with such militant acts. He said the Congress would not fear or back down even if their offices were burnt and the cadre would ensure that the Congress flag will flutter in Munugode with an emphatic win.

He also called for protests against the TRS and the BJP across the Yadadri district. On Monday, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy filed his nomination papers at Chandur coming in a huge rally of supporters. He turned the event into a show of strength after resigning from Congress and joining the BJP necessitating the by-poll.