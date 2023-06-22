HamberMenu
Congress observes Deceit Day, several arrested

He has also called for the burning of 10-head effigies representing the 10 promises made by BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but were not fulfilled

June 22, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers led by former MP Ponnam Prabhakar burn the effigy of the Chief Minister and the government as a part of the party’s ‘Decade of Deceit’ protests on the 10th formation of Telangana and the BRS government.

Congress workers led by former MP Ponnam Prabhakar burn the effigy of the Chief Minister and the government as a part of the party’s ‘Decade of Deceit’ protests on the 10th formation of Telangana and the BRS government. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Responding to the call given by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, the Congress workers across the state observed Deceit Day on Thursday accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government of cheating the people on several fronts. He has also called for the burning of 10-head effigies representing the 10 promises made by BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but were not fulfilled.

At LB Nagar in the capital, a large number of party workers participated in the programme and tried to burn effigy. But police prevented them and arrested them.

Several Congress leaders were kept under house arrest by the police across the State there by preventing them from participating in the protest. Former Minister Shabbir Ali was kept in house arrest in the city.

Congress workers led by Fisheries Congress Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar burn the effigy of the Chief Minister and the government as a part of the party’s ‘Decade of Deceit’ protests on the 10th formation of Telangana and the BRS government.

Congress workers led by Fisheries Congress Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar burn the effigy of the Chief Minister and the government as a part of the party’s ‘Decade of Deceit’ protests on the 10th formation of Telangana and the BRS government. | Photo Credit: Th Hindu

Criticising the arrest of party leaders, Mr. Revanth Reddy accused that this was nothing but anti-democratic. “Surely, this is a Decade of Deceit. Was any promise made by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao fulfilled completely? We are only questioning unfulfilled promises. Opposition parties have every right to fight on issues related to the public,” said the TPCC president here on Thursday. He demanded the immediate release of the arrested Congress leaders.

Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkata Reddy also condemned the arrest of party leaders and demanded their release.

