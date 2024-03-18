GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress objects to Union Jal Shakti Ministry’s claims on Krishna waters

First Bachawat Tribunal had allocated fairly, but a lot of issues had come up only after the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal came into being, point out senior Congress leaders

March 18, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader D. K. Samarasimha Reddy and former MLA Kodanda Reddy demanded that the Brajesh Kumar Tribunal’s decisions on Krishna water sharing be reviewed as there were some discrepancies in the award of water share.

Speaking to reporters here, they said injustice was being meted out to Telangana in Krishna waters. The new State should get 64% of the 800 TMC water but it was unfortunate that the Union Jal Shakti Ministry claiming that Telangana was using more than its share.

Mr. Kodanda Reddy said the first Bachawat Tribunal had allocated fairly, but a lot of issues had come up only after the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal came into being. The neighbouring States benefitted due to this discrepancy and the Telangana Congress leaders had fought with the then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy. He said problems worsened from 2014 with the government ignoring the rightful share of water.

Mr. Samarasimha Reddy praised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his dynamism and said he had done much more than what one could do in 100 days of governance. He said the CM should focus on settling the Krishna water issues at the earliest. Projects in the Krishna basin are all pending and they should be completed at the earliest.

