Congress objects to KCR image on Yadadri temple pillars

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka has taken strong exception to sculpting of the images of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party symbol car and several government schemes like KCR Kits and Haritha Haaram on the stone sculptures (pillars) being readied for the ongoing reconstruction of Yadadri temple.

“For what achievements is KCR getting his images sculpted on the pillars of the temple, just as the kings and emperors did long back in history. Even in those days of autocratic rule, the rulers refrained from getting their images sculpted on the stones used for constructing temples. In the case of Yadadri, it’s being reconstructed with public money and Mr. Rao has no right, whatsoever, in a democracy to get his images carved on the stones being readied for the temple,” the Congress leader said here on Friday addressing a press conference.

Images of all

Strongly objecting to the ruling TRS’ attempts to utilise even construction of temples to further its political interests, Mr. Vikramarka said if at all it was inevitable to have images of those who did a world of good to our society. “Let there be images of martyrs of Telangana Armed Struggle, of B.R. Ambedkar for giving the Constitution to the country, of P.V. Narasimha Rao for introducing land reforms in the State going against feudalism or of Congress president Sonia Gandhi for formation of Telangana,” he suggested.

Mr. Vikramarka sought to know whether it was being done with the knowledge of the Chief Minister or at the behest of somebody else. He demanded that it be stopped immediately to protect the sanctity of a religious place and action be taken against those responsible for it.

Urea crisis

On the shortage of urea, the Congress leader said it appears that the government has no plans in place to overcome the crisis. He reminded Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao about his repeated comments that farmers would stand in serpentine queues or keep their belonging including footwear in front of fertilizer shops for purchase of the soil nutrient supplements during the previous Congress regime, but the same thing was being repeated now.

He also faulted Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy’s reported remarks on the death of farmer standing in the queue for purchasing fertilizer, comparing it to purchase of movie ticket. Further, he criticised the government for not paying Rythu Bandhu amount to all farmers so far and also for the delay in payment of claims of crop insurance. Stating that viral fever and dengue had assumed the proportion of epidemics, the Congress leader alleged that Health Minister E. Rajender was trying to cover up the government failure on tackling the situation with the fear of losing his minister post. He complimented TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishen for his reported remarks on the quality of administration stating that only the signboards have changed from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana and nothing else.