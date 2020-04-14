Congress objects to Harish Rao’s language against it

Telangana Congress has strongly objected to the language used by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao that the party was in isolation and reminded him that the party was playing the role of a constructive Opposition by raising genuine questions in public interest.

But the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ministers and leaders have been targeting the Congress party to divert people’s attention from their failures, including acting on time and cutting the salaries of employees without even discussing with them, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said in a statement here.

Mr. Reddy charged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and all his ministers with failing to answer the questions raised by the people and shift the blame on the Congress party with weird reasons. He reminded that it was only after Congress party’s objection on salary cut for all employees, the TRS government modified the order and exempted staff of Health, Police, sanitation, gram panchayat and a few other departments.

He claimed that Mr. Harish Rao himself admitted that 12 kg rice per person for white ration card holders has been distributed to only 87% of beneficiaries. Similarly, ₹ 1500 per family was transferred to the accounts only on April 14. “Will the Chief Minister or Mr. Harish Rao explain how nearly 87 lakh BPL families would have managed for the last 24 days without food, work or money?” he asked.

The Congress leader also disputed the Finance Minister’s claim that the State government was spending ₹ 3,147 crore to combat coronavirus and asked him to place the entire break-up of expenditure in public domain. “Expenditure on health was reduced every year since 2014 and only ₹ 6,187 crore (3.38%) was allocated in the budget of ₹ 1,82,914 crore for the year 2020-21”.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that all hospitals wherein coronavirus patients are being treated now were established by the previous Congress regimes. “TRS government did not construct a single hospital in the last six years to improve healthcare system,” he said.