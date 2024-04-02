ADVERTISEMENT

Congress NRI cell leaders allege negligence of Gulf workers by BRS and BJP governments

April 02, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC NRI Cell chairman B.M. Vinod Kumar on Tuesday accused both the previous BRS government in the State and the incumbent NDA government at the Centre of deceiving Gulf workers over the past decade by failing to fulfil promises made for their welfare.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the State government led by the Congress had already started implementing the promises made to Gulf workers and highlighted the recent initiation of ex gratia payments of ₹5 lakh to the families of migrant workers who passed away in Gulf countries.

TPCC NRI Cell convenor Bheem Reddy Mandha condemned the Modi government for charging exorbitant airfare from Indian citizens returning from abroad on ‘Vande Bharat’ and chartered flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also criticised the previous BRS government in the State for imposing compulsory quarantine charges on returning migrant workers from the Gulf. He alleged that the NDA had also failed to offer legal assistance to Gulf workers seeking their end-of-service benefits from employers during the pandemic.

He also noted a shift in support away from the BRS and the BJP among Gulf workers and returnees, particularly in seven Lok Sabha constituencies constituting the ‘Gulf Migration Corridor’ in Telangana, namely Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Peddapalli, Zaheerabad, Medak and Warangal.

