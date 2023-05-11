ADVERTISEMENT

Congress NRI cell alleges BRS misled the British MPs using Ambedkar name

May 11, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The NRI cell of the Telangana Congress has alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) had misled a few British Parliamentarians while organising a programme “Thanks to KCR” in the British Parliament misusing the name of B.R. Ambedkar for its promotion.

Venugopal Gampa, convener of the Telangana Pradesh Congress NRI Cell, said in a statement that the BRS had deceived the British MPs Navendu Mishra, Kuldeep Singh and Virendra Sharma hiding the promises made to Dalits but not implemented while boasting about the 125-ft Ambedkar statue.

He said he had written to the MPs revealing the failed promises of the BRS like making Dalit the first Chief Minister of Telangana, three acres of land to each Dalit family, scrapping the SC sub-plan in the State budget, and snatching assigned lands given to Dalits by the Congress using the Dharani portal, among others.

“The relevant facts were conveyed through letters to the three MPs involved and the conspiracy of the BRS was brought to their attention. It was unfortunate that the BRS party had misled the British MPs misusing Ambedkar’s name”, he said.

