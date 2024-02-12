Congress not serious about six promises, charges BJP RS MP Laxman

February 12, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Government is ‘not serious’ about implementing six guarantees promised before the elections and now wants to postpone the same till the Parliament elections thereby cheating the people, charged Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman on Monday.

At a press conference at the State office, he accused the Government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy linking the the welfare schemes with the Congress Party performance in the Lok Sabha elections instead of following the 100 days schedule as announced during the polls.

“Their promised guarantees alone will cost about ₹1.50 lakh crore but their interim budget shows allocation for up to ₹53, 000 crore only has been made. What does it indicate? There is no mention of the farmers loan waiver or the monthly ₹2,500 pension for women under ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme or about the stipend for the unemployed youth,” he claimed.

The BJP leader, also the national OBC president of the party, asserted that the party will propagate the Government’s failures in implementing the promised guarantees to the people during the forthcoming bus tours by various leaders throughout the State.

Mr. Laxman claimed that the political mood is in favour of the BJP in TS and he was confident of the party doing well in the polls. He accused Majlis leader Asaduddin Owaisi of giving a communal colour to the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and the Congress Party of insulting the sentiments of the majority community by not participating in the consecration programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had successfully exposed, once again, Congress Party’s hollowness and belittling attitude towards the weaker sections as well as deserving leaders the top civilian awards. He also objected to the comments made by Rahul Gandhi on Modi’s OBC caste status and affirmed that people will teach a lesson to the Congress Party in the coming elections.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that a new election management committee under the leadership of Mr. Laxman has been formed with Mr. Kishan Reddy, P. Muralidhar Rao and others. But, there is no space for Mr. Sanjay Kumar or former minister Eatala Rajender as they are going to contest the polls, informed party sources.

Earlier, in the day party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy presided over two separate meetings of the State election committee and election management committee. The discussions was mainly around the election strategy to be followed in the coming days and candidates selection in the wake of the central leadership not likely to allow those who lost in the Assembly elections for the Lok Sabha polls.

It has put a question mark on the chances of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind and Adilabad MP Soyam Babu Rao as they both had lost in the recent Assembly polls along with national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar but the later is likely to be an exception for this rule if implemented.