 ‘Congress neglected P.V. Narasimha Rao intentionally’

Statue of former PM unveiled at Nizamabad by kin, Kavitha

August 07, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
MLCs K. Kavitha, S. Vanidevi and others after unveiling a stature of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao at Nizambad on Monday.

MLCs K. Kavitha, S. Vanidevi and others after unveiling a stature of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao at Nizambad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has accused the Congress party of not only neglecting former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao but also making all efforts to push his invaluable services to the country when it was passing through a difficult stage and reformed the country’s economy into oblivion.

Speaking after unveiling a statue of P.V. Narasimha Rao at Nizamabad along with the late leader’s daughter and MLC S. Vani Devi and son P.V. Prabhakar Rao on Monday, she said P.V. Narasimha Rao had taken over the reigns of the country when it had to mortgage even its gold reserves and put back the economy on to rails with liberalisation policies by inducting economist Manmohan Singh, who later went on to become the Prime Minister twice, into his Cabinet as Finance Minister.

Economic reforms initiated by the duo had attracted flow of investments into the country from multinational companies across the globe. It was due to P.V. Narasimha Rao’s decisions lakhs of youth had secured jobs within the country and outside and crores of families had come above the poverty line. However, the Congress party did not give due recognition to him, but the State Government organised birth centenary celebrations of the late leader.

Brahmana Samajam felicitating kin of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao at Nizamabad on Monday.

Brahmana Samajam felicitating kin of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao at Nizamabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Stating that it was the nature of Telangana people that they would hesitate to tell even the good work done by them, Ms. Kavitha said P.V. Narasimha Rao too was of that kind. His nature as a person was the same both when he was the ‘Patwari’ of a village and the Prime Minister of the country. It was he who had changed the Department of Education as Human Resource Development.

It was the idea of P.V. Narasimha Rao as the Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh to establish the first social welfare residential school in the State at Sarvail and it was based on that he had initiated Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country when he was the Minister for Human Resource Development. It was after attaining the age of 65 years, he had learnt operating a personal computer.

P.V. Narasimha Rao’s statue has been arranged by the Brahmana Samajam of Nizamabad at Borgam (P) ‘chowrasta’ (crossroads). Chairman of TSRTC Bajireddy Goverdhan, MLA b. Ganesh Gupta and others participated.

