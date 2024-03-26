Congress national campaign for Lok Sabha to kick off from Hyderabad on April 6 or 7

March 26, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indicating that the Congress party would launch its nationwide election campaign from Hyderabad, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi would announce the welfare guarantees to the people from the public meeting at Tukkuguda on April 6 or 7.

Mr. Reddy said Congress came to power with the innovative welfare schemes announced by Sonia Gandhi at the same venue before the Assembly elections and it was the turn of the party to return to power in the country. The party is making arrangements to show its strength with a massive public meeting.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting of the party leaders of Chevella constituency, abutting Hyderabad city. He said the party has set a target of winning 14 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats and that was achievable with the people supporting the Congress government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Targets BJP and Modi

Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, he wondered on what basis the BJP was seeking votes in Telangana. The Pranahita Chevella project was a non-starter in the 10-year rule of the BJP at the Centre nor was the MMTS train extended to Vikarabad as promised.

He said Prime Minister Modi developed the Sabarmati River Front in Gujarat but no funds were given to Musi River Front Development. BJP leaders were creating obstacles for the Regional Ring Road. All that the BJP leaders were asking was a vote with a photograph of Mr Modi.

The Chief Minister mocked the BJP saying that the age of seeking a marriage alliance in the name of an elderly person in the family was gone and people want results. The BJP had failed on all fronts and Modi will not work here.

Mr. Reddy said it was the best opportunity to develop the Chevella constituency or other constituencies in the State and that can happen when the Congress wins. He said Mr. Ranjit Reddy was chosen as the Congress candidate after a lot of deliberations by the high command.

Similarly, Ms. Sunita Mahender Reddy was picked up for Malkajgiri and Danam Nagender for Secunderabad keeing in view larger interests of the party and the State.

Congress Chevella Lok Sabha candidate G Ranjith Reddy, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy were among present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.