Congress names Renuka Chowdhury, Anil Yadav as Rajya Sabha nominees

February 14, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress party’s central leadership yet again sprang a surprise by choosing a young Congress leader M. Anil Kumar Yadav as the Rajya Sabha nominee along with former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury.

Tomorrow is the last date for filing of nomination papers for the three vacancies from Telangana. With the Congress sure of winning two seats, it has preferred to go for two candidates only. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in all probability will field a candidate for the third seat as it does not have the required numbers to win more than one seat.

The choice of Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav, son for former MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, came as a surprise to several party leaders and seniors hopeful of bagging the ticket. The pattern of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership appears to be to nurture young leaders as it did earlier last month. Out of blue, the party selected Dr. Balamoor Venkat Narsing Rao and TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as MLCs under MLA quota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav was the Youth Congress President from 2015-2020 and is known to have taken part if a series of agitations against the previous BRS Government. He was an aspirant for the Secunderabad Assembly seat which was given to Adam Santosh Kumar in the December election. Presently, he is District Congress Committee President of Secunderabad.

By selecting Ms. Renuka Chowdhury to Rajya Sabha, the Congress party has to a large extent managed to avoid heavy rush for the Khammam Lok Sabha ticket. There has been a number of seniors, who are aspirants for the seat on the ground that the Congress candidate is sure to win the seat in the Lok Sabha election given the stellar performance in the Assembly elections held last year.

The five-time Parliamentarian will enter the Upper House for the fourth-time, having represented Khammam Lok Sabha constituency twice in 2004 and 2009. Sources said there was intense lobbying for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat with Nandini Mallu, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka; Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s brother; and Ms. Renuka Chowdhury applying for the ticket.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.