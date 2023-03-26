Congress MPs ready to resign in support of Rahul Gandhi if needed: Telangana Congress

March 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said the party MPs are ready to resign in support of Rahul Gandhi if the All India Congress Committee (AICC) decides so and that it would not stop fighting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he termed as “British Janata Party” for its ruthless rule in killing democracy in the country.

He was speaking at a protest meeting organised by the Telangana Congress at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament. Manikrao Thakare, AICC in-charge for Telangana, led the protest, and the platform brought together all the stalwarts of the party.

Mr. Revanth Reddy equated the Adani Group to the East India Company and said both started their business from Surat and ultimately looted India. He said Rahul Gandhi is the descendent of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Patel and Subhash Chandra Bose and that he would never back down from the threats of the Modi government. He is a fighter and will fight for people, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy gave a timeline of the entire case, which he alleged, indicates a link between Rahul Gandhi’s accusations and the verdict of the Surat court. Originally, Rahul Gandhi made an election speech in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. Three days later, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed a complaint in Surat, and he also got a stay on his complaint on March 7, 2022. The scene changed after Rahul Gandhi’s speech questioning the relationship between Adani and Modi in Lok Sabha on February 7, 2023.

On February 16, the complainant withdraws his request for a stay in the Gujarat High Court and in less than a month, on March 23, the trial court convicts Rahul Gandhi, he said. The Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him as MP. This lightning speed clearly shows that some forces are working to silence the Congress MP, he alleged.

Mr. Thakare said Rahul Gandhi was targeted because he was exposing the loot of public wealth by Adani with support from the Modi government.

Mr. Komatireddy Venkata Reddy suggested that if necessary, all Congress MPs should resign in a show of solidarity with Mr. Gandhi.

MLA Seethakka, former ministers K. Jana Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V. Hanmantha Rao, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, G. Chinna Reddy, former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary, Ponnam Prabhakar, A. Sampath Kumar, Chamala Kiran, Anil Yadav, Harkara Venugopal were among the hundreds of leaders who participated in the dharna.

Rahul a fighter: Jagga Reddy

Later, addressing a press conference, Sangareddy legislator T. Jagga Reddy said people’s love for the Gandhi family will never vanish irrespective of Mr. Gandhi is an MP or not. The BJP should realise that corruption by the Adani Group and Prime Minister’s support to it cannot be suppressed with disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, he said.

He alleged that Mr. Modi became Prime Minister deceiving his mentor L.K. Advani while Rahul Gandhi didn’t take it up despite the opportunity to become the Prime Minister. Such is the difference between Modi and Rahul, he told The Hindu.