Congress MP Chamala criticises KTR for his comments on Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections 

Published - November 24, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for his remarks on Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results. In a tweet on X on Sunday, he ridiculed KTR, saying, A classic Urdu proverb! ‘Begana shaadi may Abdulla deewana,’ roughly translates to: ‘In someone else’s wedding, Abdulla goes crazy!’”

This was in response to KTR’s claims that the election outcomes underscored the relevance of regional parties in Indian politics. KTR alleged that the inefficiency of the Congress was the primary reason for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) continued dominance.

“The results reaffirm that regional parties are the strong foundation of the country’s future. Congress is not only incapable of forming a robust opposition but is also actively working to destabilise regional parties,” KTR stated.

He accused Congress and BJP of targeting regional parties and undermining their contributions to the nation’s stability and economy. According to KTR, the verdict in Maharashtra and Jharkhand reflects a rejection of the monopoly of BJP and Congress and an endorsement of regional parties.

