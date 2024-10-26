Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy blames ‘police inaction’ for Congress local leader’s murder in Jagtial district

Senior Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council T. Jeevan Reddy reiterated his charge that the negligence of the local police in taking quick action on the complaints of ‘veiled threats’ led to the brutal murder of Congress leader Maru Ganga Reddy in Jabithapur village in Jagtial district on Tuesday last (October 22).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The senior Congress functionary could have been saved had the police initiated timely action on the threatening messages received by the deceased on WhatsApp from the accused with criminal antecedents,” he said.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy along with former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud and other Congress leaders consoled the bereaved family members of the deceased in Jabithapur on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy alleged that the accused issued veiled threats to the deceased on WhatsApp and damaged DJ systems in the village during the recent Bathukamma festivities. The local police failed to properly inquire into the complaints and take appropriate action against the accused, he charged.

In an oblique reference to the arrest of the accused B. Santosh of Jabithapur by the Jagtial Rural Police on Friday on charges of killing Ganga Reddy due to ‘personal enmity’, he said: “The inefficiency of the local police in unravelling the conspiracy behind the murder is quite evident from it.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.