GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy blames ‘police inaction’ for Congress local leader’s murder in Jagtial district

The local police failed to take timely steps on threatening messages received from the accused, says MLC

Updated - October 26, 2024 09:20 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of T. Jeevan Reddy.

File photo of T. Jeevan Reddy. | Photo Credit: K V RAMANA

Senior Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council T. Jeevan Reddy reiterated his charge that the negligence of the local police in taking quick action on the complaints of ‘veiled threats’ led to the brutal murder of Congress leader Maru Ganga Reddy in Jabithapur village in Jagtial district on Tuesday last (October 22).

“The senior Congress functionary could have been saved had the police initiated timely action on the threatening messages received by the deceased on WhatsApp from the accused with criminal antecedents,” he said.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy along with former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud and other Congress leaders consoled the bereaved family members of the deceased in Jabithapur on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy alleged that the accused issued veiled threats to the deceased on WhatsApp and damaged DJ systems in the village during the recent Bathukamma festivities. The local police failed to properly inquire into the complaints and take appropriate action against the accused, he charged.

In an oblique reference to the arrest of the accused B. Santosh of Jabithapur by the Jagtial Rural Police on Friday on charges of killing Ganga Reddy due to ‘personal enmity’, he said: “The inefficiency of the local police in unravelling the conspiracy behind the murder is quite evident from it.”

Published - October 26, 2024 09:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.