Congress MLC dares BRS leaders to debate on TREI-RB recruitment  

Refuting the allegations made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader R.S. Praveen regarding the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB), MLC Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao has said he is ready for an open debate on the recruitment for jobs and dared Mr. Praveen Kumar to come for an open debate along with former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao or former ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao.

Addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Rao held Mr. Praveen Kumar, who was the secretary of TREI-RB, responsible for issues in recruitment and for not addressing the G.O. Ms 81 pertaining to the recruitment of candidates against resultant vacancies of non-joining/relinquishment of selected candidates and the discontinuance of the operation of waiting list. He questioned why Mr. Praveen Kumar, who issued two notifications in 2018 and 2023, had not changed the rules. “Our government is following the same rules that were implemented in 2018. I am ready to discuss the rule position regarding the recruitment,” Mr. Venkat Rao said.

TPCC SC Cell chairman Preetham also criticised Mr. Praveen Kumar, alleging that the latter had been spreading falsehood. He claimed that Mr. Praveen first joined the BSP at the behest of K. Chandrasekhar Rao and later switched his loyalty to the BRS, adding that he had no eligibility to comment on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

