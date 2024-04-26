GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress MLC cleanses Martyrs’ Memorial after Harish Rao’s visit

April 26, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
NSUI activists, led by MLC Balmoori Venkat, cleaning up Martyrs’ Memorial on Friday with turmeric water.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) activists, led by MLC Balmoori Venkat, and other Congress leaders cleansed the Martyrs’ Memorial on Friday with turmeric water alleging that it has become impure with the visit of Siddipet MLA Harish Rao.

Mr. Venkat charged that Mr. Rao was responsible for the suicides of youngsters during the Telangana movement, and said that Mr. Rao provoked the youngsters with his “fake suicide attempt” in Siddipet. How can such a person come to Martyrs’ Memorial?

The MLC alleged that Mr. Rao never remembered in the last 10 years to pay respects to those who sacrificed their lives for Telangana. He was just an MLA and has no stature to challenge the Chief Minister, who was committed to waive off ₹2 lakh farm loan by August 15.

Mr. Venkat claimed that the Congress would not let Mr. Rao’s resignation go waste and advised him to get prepared to be remembered as a former MLA from August 15. He also asked the MLA to get an assurance from KCR to close BRS after the deadline.

