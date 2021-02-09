Congress MLC candidates announced

Hyderabad

09 February 2021 23:36 IST

The Congress party has announced the candidates for the Graduate MLC elections to be held soon and the list was released by the India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Former minister and AICC secretary G. Chinna Reddy will be the candidate for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar constituency while former MLC Ramulu Naik will be the candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal constituency.

