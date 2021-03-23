Congress MLAs protest at Gun Park

Hyderabad

Not being allowed to speak in Assembly, they say

Telangana Congress MLAs protested at the Gun Park alleging that they were not getting the opportunity to raise people’s problems in the Assembly.

Wearing black scarfs Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs D. Sreedhar Babu, D. Seetakkha, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy staged a protest the Gun Park in front of the Assembly. Mr. Bhatti said their voice was being suppressed and they wanted to give a letter to the Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Delayed PRC

Later, Mr. Jeevan Reddy said it was strange that the employee unions were celebrating the PRC announcement though it was delayed by two years and the recommendations were not even prospective. Earlier, governments used to give interim relief, which was denied by the TRS government and still the employee union leaders were celebrating. “What is it for?” he asked.

Moreover, the arrears benefits that were to be given right now will be given after 10 years and this was of no benefit to the employees. The employees must realise how the government was denying them the benefits that were their right, he said and demanded that the 33 months arrears be given immediately. He also wanted the government to announce unemployment allowance immediately as promised by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao during the MLC elections.