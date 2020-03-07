Congress MLAs held as they head towards KTR’s farm

After getting expelled from the Assembly for a day, the six Congress MLAs were arrested by the Gachibowli police as they headed towards the farm house of IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao in Janwada.

The six MLAs including CLP leader, Bhatti Vikramarka, D. Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, Podem Veeraiah, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and T. Jayaprakash Reddy were picked up near Gachibowli. Later, they were released.

The Congress MLAs said they were going to inspect the farm house, which the Congress MP, A. Revanth Reddy had alleged, was constructed in violation of GO 111. They wanted the government to demolish the building or explain why it was not being demolished.

Mr. Bhatti demanded the resignation of KT Rama Rao and the Agriculture Minister, S. Niranjan Reddy accusing them of misusing their power to violate the norms. He alleged that TRS leaders have occupied 2,000 acres and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was silent on the issue.

“Why are they afraid of our visit to the farm house if there was no violation of norms,” he asked and demanded that the Chief Minister ask the Ministers to resign immediately.

Earlier, the police had booked cases against Revanth Reddy and six others accusing them of using drones to take pictures of the farm house without taking permission from the authorities. While six of the seven accused were given bail, Revanth Reddy was denied bail and is lodged at Cherlapally jail.