Congress MLAs flay Harish Rao for his allegations on Revanth’s rule

Congress MLAs Beerla Ilaiah and Adluri Laxman Kumar have censured former Siddipet MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao for his comments against the Congress government and advised him to hold his tongue. They also claimed that Mr. Harish Rao would soon join the BJP, stating that he would never be allowed to rein in over the BRS.

Speaking to the media in the Assembly on Tuesday, Alair MLA, who is also the Government Whip, said that Mr. Harish Rao was making baseless allegations against the Congress government because he feared retribution from his maternal uncle — former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao — if he did not publicly criticise the ruling Congress.

Mr. Ilaiah accused the BRS government of massive corruption and suggested the party leadership cleanse their sins. He also mentioned that both KCR and his son and Siricilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao had disappeared since the BRS’s humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress MLA announced that the farm loan waiver would begin on July 17.

Meanwhile, Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar alleged a secret understanding between Mr. Harish Rao and BJP MP from Medak, M. Raghunanandan Rao, stating that they were moving hand in hand.

Accusing the BRS of colluding with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, he questioned why the BRS had fallen to the third position in the elections. “Mr. Harish is a clever man who can make people believe in lies,” he said, alleging that the BJP and BRS had joined forces because they believed Revanth Reddy’s leadership was becoming increasingly consolidated.

