Congress MLA rubbishes criticism of party’s defeat in Mahabubnagar LS constituency  

Defending Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy following the Congress party’s defeat in Mahabubnagar constituency in the recent Lok Sabha election, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has dismissed allegations against the Chief Minister and attributed the loss to external factors and conspiracies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, Mr. Srinivas Reddy stated, “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not have his own district, he serves the entire State.” He further accused BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of undermining the Congress by allegedly colluding with the BJP. “KCR took supari (money) for BJP and cheated lakhs of BRS workers to safeguard his family’s interests. That is why Congress lost the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat.”

Despite these setbacks, the Congress party’s resilience helped it win 65 seats in the Assembly elections, he said. He contrasted this with the BJP’s performance, noting that the BJP won eight Lok Sabha seats by seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram. “However, the vote percentage for Congress in the Lok Sabha polls has increased compared to Assembly elections,” he asserted.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy downplayed the BJP’s success, describing it as superficial . He also criticised the policies of KCR during his tenure, claiming that social justice was not adequately addressed.

In a call for reform within the BRS, Mr. Srinivas Reddy suggested that the party should consider appointing a Dalit leader as its president to ensure social justice. “BRS leaders should change the president of BRS party and hand over the reins to Dalits and do social justice,” he urged. Mr. Srinivas Reddy also took a jab at KCR, claiming that he had lost elections because of his arrogance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.