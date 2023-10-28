ADVERTISEMENT

Congress minority wing president resigns

October 28, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Shaik Abdullah Sohail. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chairman of Telangana Congress’ minority wing, Shaik Abdullah Sohail resigned from the party, protesting what he called ‘unfair distribution of tickets’ and minority candidates being ‘ignored’.

In a letter addressed to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he blamed TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy’s leadership primarily for his resignation and alleged that the entry of Revanth Reddy as TPCC president in June 2021 completely changed the Congress culture. He claimed that all those holding top positions in the party did not work.

He said he was not a ticket aspirant but the process of distribution of ticket had caused him pain. Sources said he was likely to join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US