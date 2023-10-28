Congress minority wing president resigns

October 28, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chairman of Telangana Congress’ minority wing, Shaik Abdullah Sohail resigned from the party, protesting what he called ‘unfair distribution of tickets’ and minority candidates being ‘ignored’.

In a letter addressed to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he blamed TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy’s leadership primarily for his resignation and alleged that the entry of Revanth Reddy as TPCC president in June 2021 completely changed the Congress culture. He claimed that all those holding top positions in the party did not work.

He said he was not a ticket aspirant but the process of distribution of ticket had caused him pain. Sources said he was likely to join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.