Congress-MIM ‘wicked’ plan to ensure Asaduddin Owaisi’s victory: Kishan Reddy

April 11, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that a ‘wicked’ plan has been hatched by the Congress in coordination with the Majlis party to ensure that there is no split in the anti-Majlis vote for ensuring the victory of MIM president and sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat again.

“The ‘communal’ MIM, which has obstructed Old City’s development, has again changed political colours by moving closer to the ruling party to secure its fiefdom and shady business deals, as it needs government support to go ahead. The Congress too, is following BRS in shamelessly bowing to the Owaisi brothers,” he charged at a press conference on Thursday.

Mr. Reddy has accused the government of giving a ‘free hand’ to the Majlis party to indulge in communal rhetoric and clashes as was evident in the manner in which the recent Chengicherla incident was handled where innocents were targeted by the police, letting the ‘real mafia’ get away scot-free.

Congress leader Feroze Khan himself had confessed about his party leadership wanting to ensure the victory of Mr. Owaisi, he pointed out, adding that “MIM, BRS and Congress are working in tandem”.

“Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao too toed the Owaisi brothers line and never supported his own party candidates against them. Both Hindus and Muslims have been the losers,” he claimed.

But, the BJP will continue its fight against the Majlis Party and has fielded a woman to take on Mr. Owaisi. Earlier, during his campaign in Secunderabad constituency, the BJP chief alleged that there will be communal clashes and a change of Prime Minister every three years if the Congress and its allies come to power at the Centre. The Government here has been threatening businesspersons and collecting funds for the party’s central leadership, he charged.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, in a separate function to commemorate Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary on Thursday, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of shedding crocodile tears over the BC census and demanded the party to give majority seats to them before making any new promises.

