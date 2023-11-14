Congress, MIM cadre clash at fire accident spot

November 14, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

Within minutes of the fire mishap at the Bazaar Guard area on Monday morning, political leaders made a beeline to the place.

It turned ugly around 12.30 p.m. when workers of the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen clashed raising slogans against each other. The AIMIM workers led by their Nampally candidate Majid Hussain was already on the spot when the Congress workers and their candidate Feroz Khan reached the place. This led to bout of sloganeering and jostling before police stepped in.

The police officials deputed at the cordoned street cleared the commotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

IT Minister KT Rama Rao also visited the place along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav around 1 p.m. The Ministers enquired about the status of the investigation and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to kin of victims, expressing their condolences.

Senior Congress leader and former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao also visited the place, demanding action against the owner who illegally stored chemicals in a residential area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.