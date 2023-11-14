ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, MIM cadre clash at fire accident spot

November 14, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Within minutes of the fire mishap at the Bazaar Guard area on Monday morning, political leaders made a beeline to the place.

It turned ugly around 12.30 p.m. when workers of the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen clashed raising slogans against each other. The AIMIM workers led by their Nampally candidate Majid Hussain was already on the spot when the Congress workers and their candidate Feroz Khan reached the place. This led to bout of sloganeering and jostling before police stepped in.

The police officials deputed at the cordoned street cleared the commotion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

IT Minister KT Rama Rao also visited the place along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav around 1 p.m. The Ministers enquired about the status of the investigation and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to kin of victims, expressing their condolences.

Senior Congress leader and former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao also visited the place, demanding action against the owner who illegally stored chemicals in a residential area. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US