Congress meets DGP (Prisons) to allow Rahul Gandhi meet NSUI activists in jail 

Telangana Congress delegation led by TPCC president Revanth Reddy met DGP (Prisons) Jithender seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's plan to visit the NSUI activists lodged at Chanchalguda jail.

The activists were arrested and remanded after their protest at the Vice-Chancellor’s office of Osmania University after he rejected permission for Mr. Gandhi’s interaction with students on the campus.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that NSUI activists were jailed at the instance of the government over a small protest. So, Mr. Gandhi wants to call on them and the jail superintendent should allow him. However, he has asked us to meet the DGP of Jails for permission. This is quite strange as anyone can meet people in jail and when an MP wants to meet his party activists, officials cannot deny the same.

He also said that officials should not blindly succumb to the pressures of the bigwigs in the government remembering that power is not permanent. “Congress will come back to power soon and they should remember this. We are seeking permission as per norms and Mr. Gandhi’s request should be honoured,” he said.