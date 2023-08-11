ADVERTISEMENT

Congress meeting to discuss its programmes against BRS

August 11, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

Party cadre and leaders from the ground level are expected to participate in the meeting at Gandhi Ideology Centre on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Congress plans a massive campaign against the failures of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and the events to be conducted will be revealed on Saturday at a programme to be held at the Gandhi Ideology Center in Bowenpally.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior vice president Mallu Ravi announced that the plan of action regarding the events to be held across the State will be disclosed by the Congress leaders in Saturday’s programme. The party leaders have requested the cadre, public and the leaders to attend the programme to contribute their ideas from the ground level as well.

AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka, chairman of Campaign Committee Madhu Yashki along with working presidents, AICC secretaries, chairpersons of various committees, MPs and MLAs will participate in the programme on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US