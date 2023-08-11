HamberMenu
Congress meeting to discuss its programmes against BRS

Party cadre and leaders from the ground level are expected to participate in the meeting at Gandhi Ideology Centre on Saturday

August 11, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Congress plans a massive campaign against the failures of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and the events to be conducted will be revealed on Saturday at a programme to be held at the Gandhi Ideology Center in Bowenpally.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior vice president Mallu Ravi announced that the plan of action regarding the events to be held across the State will be disclosed by the Congress leaders in Saturday’s programme. The party leaders have requested the cadre, public and the leaders to attend the programme to contribute their ideas from the ground level as well.

AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka, chairman of Campaign Committee Madhu Yashki along with working presidents, AICC secretaries, chairpersons of various committees, MPs and MLAs will participate in the programme on Saturday.

