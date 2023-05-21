Congress meeting on Monday to discuss roadmap for next Assembly elections

May 21, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

A key meeting of the Telangana Congress to discuss the path to the Assembly elections and strategies to uproot the ruling party will be held on Monday, and it is likely to finalise separate declarations for Backward Classes and a few other sections.

The meeting, to be chaired by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and attended by AICC in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and members of the Political Affairs Committee, is the first meeting after the resounding victory of Congress in Karnataka that has boosted the morale of the Congress cadre in Telangana.

The party is focussing on bringing out declarations for various sections explaining its plans and at least five declarations for BCs, women, minorities and others, are likely in the next two months. The Rythu Declaration for farmers released by Rahul Gandhi and the Youth Declaration released by Priyanka Gandhi received positive response from these sections.

View of senior leaders and those representing the communities will be sought at the meeting before finalising what the party terms as a definite roadmap to its victory in Telangana. Senior leaders and former Ministers who have vast experience in the party and the government are likely to draft the declarations.

The Congress leaders feel that the anti-incumbency is huge in Telangana but the media doesn’t portray the reality due to pressures from the ruling party. “The ground reality is totally different and we have an assessment,” a leader said.

Mandal-level panels

The meeting will also finalise plans to give shape to its mandal-level committees as the district Congress committees have been strengthened with the announcement of new presidents for several districts.