Congress made Bengaluru India’s IT capital: Revanth Reddy

April 20, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday attributed Bengaluru’s stature as the IT capital of the country to the work done by successive Congress governments and it was time for people to vote for the Congress for the kind of IT revolution it brought about.

Speaking at an election rally in Bengaluru, Mr. Revanth also targeted the BJP on dynasty politics. He said B.S. Yediyurappa is BJP election committee member, his son B.Y. Vijayendra is BJP Karnataka chief whereas another son is a BJP candidate for a Lok Sabha seat.

In the neighbouring Maharashtra, the daughters of Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde are MPs and Union Minister Rajnath Singh’s son is an MLA, but the BJP shamelessly blames the Gandhi family, which sacrificed the PM post.

