‘Congress lost credibility, will never come to power’

Leaders from different parties are joining TRS, says Harish Rao

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao said that the Congress party lost the confidence of the people and it would not come to power in the near future.

Addressing a gathering after getting admitting three ward members — G. Ravi Kumar of sixth ward, Pulimamidi Raju of 12th ward and P. Renuka of 14th ward — in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Sadashivapet mandal headquarters town on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that leaders from various parties were joining the TRS as they had trust in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Pointing out that development is taking place at a rapid pace in the State, the Minister said Telangana is the only State in the country which has been extending funds to panchayats and had constructed Vaikuntha Dhamams and dump yards.

“Change is visible in the villages, which was not there in the past seven decades. Mission Bhagiratha works are under progress in the Sadashivapet town at an estimated cost of ₹ 32 crore. Funds are being extended to Sadashivapet and Sangareddy towns and ₹ 20 lakh was recently released for the construction of bus stand,” Mr. Harish Rao said.

The Minister also inaugurated Rytu Vedika at Zaheerabad in the evening.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Harish Rao urged the doctors to extend service to the poor and needy as running hospitals should be profitable but profit should not be the only aim. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Cath Lab at Balaji Medicover Hospitals in the district headquarters on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that corporate treatment should be available to the rural people and this can be extended under Arogya Sri.

Hospital director Sridhar, executive director Harikrishna and others were present.