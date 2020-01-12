Congress losing ground in Karimnagar

Even as TRS and BJP are far ahead of others in electioneering for MCK, Congress is lagging behind in electioneering and also in finalisation of candidates to field from all the 60 municipal divisions.

The Congress, which was an undisputed party in the integrated Karimnagar district, is losing its sheen with the advent of TRS and formation of Telangana. Besides, the division of integrated Karimnagar into seven districts has dented the Congress vote bank.

Gone are the days when contestants used to compete for Congress party tickets for municipal elections. There was a time when more than five to 10 candidates competed for Congress ticket from each municipal division in Karimnagar town. Now, the party is literally in search of suitable candidates to be fielded from all the 60 municipal divisions in the town.

Congress received a rude shock with the resignation of DCC president K. Mruthyunjayam and Town Congress president Karra Rajashekhar on the eve of municipal elections. With no leader to guide the party, TPCC working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar is spearheading the party campaign. It had also suffered with former legislators K. Satyanarayana Goud and Arepalli Mohan and former MLC T. Santosh Kumar along with their cadre joining the TRS. Former Mayor D. Shankar had also shifted his loyalty to the BJP recently.

Congress is solely banking on TRS and BJP rebels for allocation of tickets. However, most of the TRS rebels, who were informed about non-allocation of tickets, shifted their loyalty to BJP and secured the party B form to file nominations.

Due to possibility of TRS rebels joining the BJP and Congress, the TRS district leadership decided not to issue B forms to any candidate in the town. The party has decided to submit B forms of the official party candidates after the completion of filing of nomination papers in bulk. This decision would prevent the TRS rebels from joining the Congress and BJP for the tickets, the sources said.

The TRS district leadership under the supervision of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar is taking all measures to avoid rebel threat to candidates.