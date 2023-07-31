ADVERTISEMENT

Congress lodges ‘misconduct’ complaint against Telangana Director of Public Health

July 31, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Public Health G.Srinivasa Rao | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday lodged a complaint against the Director of Public Health with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accusing him of misconduct in service.

“Yesterday, G.Srinivas Rao, in a meeting of GSR Trust, openly announced that he will contest the upcoming assembly elections on a BRS ticket. We from the Congress party bring this to your notice that an employee during his service can not be affiliated with a political party and it is misconduct. He is repeatedly announcing the same at public gatherings. We request you to rusticate Mr.Srinivas Rao,” they urged the Governor in a memorandum of which a copy was sent to the Chief Secretary.

TPCC vice-presidents M. Vinod Reddy and Ch. Kiran Kumar Reddy signed on the complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US