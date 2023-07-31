Congress lodges ‘misconduct’ complaint against Telangana Director of Public Health

July 31, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday lodged a complaint against the Director of Public Health with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accusing him of misconduct in service.

“Yesterday, G.Srinivas Rao, in a meeting of GSR Trust, openly announced that he will contest the upcoming assembly elections on a BRS ticket. We from the Congress party bring this to your notice that an employee during his service can not be affiliated with a political party and it is misconduct. He is repeatedly announcing the same at public gatherings. We request you to rusticate Mr.Srinivas Rao,” they urged the Governor in a memorandum of which a copy was sent to the Chief Secretary.

TPCC vice-presidents M. Vinod Reddy and Ch. Kiran Kumar Reddy signed on the complaint.